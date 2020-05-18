Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 18, 2020

Some of the big developments were tracking right now known cases of -- nineteen climbed to more than four point seven million in this global pandemic. And now more than 3151000. Lives lost more than one point seven million now recovering worldwide. And with me as always right here is ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan Ashton and doctor Julie of the CDC. Has just issued a health alert about the Kobe. Associated syndrome affecting children to tell us what we know about that at this point well this is significant because the CDC issues these. Urgent health warnings when they really want to get all hands on deck to increase awareness what it does is it triggers clinicians. Health care providers and laboratories to be on the lookout for this syndrome this is the ninth alert they've issued this year they've all been about corona virus and here's what we know right now about this syndrome in children. It is now called multi system inflammatory syndrome in children. It requires a cold it nineteen diagnosis with in the last month that's either by slob or bite antibodies. And it requires a case severe enough that the child will need to be hospitalized. Also with signs or symptoms like. Fever rash which can be just raise bombs if it's on a darker skinned child or a pinkish rash on lighter skinned children. And then multiple organ systems involved. This is the syndrome that there are alerting people to be on the lookout for and we've been talking about this now for some time but what are the theories out there as to what's causing twelve. We've seen this type of reaction in children following other types of infections that's why it's been sharing some features with callous hockey syndrome or toxic shock syndrome but right now it's this the thinking is that it could just be due to an over active or extra vigorous. Immune system that we know children have. But again right now a lot of theories and more questions rather than answers speaking to that what do we still need to figure out well at the simplest level Amy we need to figure out why this is happening we also don't know at this point. Why some children are being affected and not others. And in terms of prevention and treatment we don't know if something like convalescent plasma would be safe and effective in the pediatric population. And again we really need to figure out why it's happenings weakened prevented and then tailor the treatment directly to the cost Aaron doctor Jan answering viewer questions in just today.

