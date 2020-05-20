Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 20, 2020

Among the major developments were tracking right now. The number of known corona virus cases across this country climbs to more than one and a half million. With now more than 91000. Lives lost and more than 289000. For covering. Right here with me now to start up today's coverage as always is ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan ashen and doctor Jan. We're now hearing about these sailors right who are testing positive for covad nineteen after. Reportedly recovering. From covic nineteen so what do we know about recovery and then. Potentially re infection and it's not just the sailors Amy there's a new dated just added the Korean CDC on the same topic so let's take a look at what we know right now first of all remembered when you talk about the testing. There is no such thing as any diagnostic test. That is 100% perfect all the times. The nasal swab which is that PCR that we used to diagnose active infection can have both false positives and false negatives. And these results can be affected by a number of factors first of all the method of how with the test is actually done. When it's done in the course of illness whether it's done too soon or too late. It can be contaminated which can lead to a false positive and then the storage time the time that elapsed from when a culture is done to when it's actually process. All of that can affect the results aren't so when someone tests positive and then they recover. And then test positive again. What could cause that so well so there a couple of leading theories right now number one if you to if you really consider this course when they are tested the middle time and they get a negative here that the Ares. First of all. Is there sums such a thing as a false negative which of course as we've said with a can be the case just because they're shedding virus and they test positive again down the road. Doesn't necessarily mean that they're contagious or infectious that's just out of than the Korean CDC data. And it's really unlikely. Did someone can be re infected with the same strain. We think that's just a basic premise of medicine RI what are the unknowns at this point slower rate now we don't know how long someone who has been infected and positive can shed the virus this Korean CDC data suggests anywhere from eight to 82 days Amy after they initially have symptoms. We don't think that someone who sheds virus any longer is infectious but still we need a lot more study on that. And we also don't know if someone who's completely recovered can then be re infected with another strain again we think this is unlikely. But right now there are multiple strains exactly so ray now we still need to know for sure are OK doctor Jan thank you so much.

