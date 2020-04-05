Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 4, 2020

Big developments for tracking on this first Monday in May there are now more than one point one million diagnosed cases of Kobe in nineteen across the country. More than 67000. Deaths with more than seven million people now tested for the virus. With me now is ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan action and doctor Jenn. With the warmer weather and many states reopening there are some important issues to consider for every one so let's start with what we know. Has to happen as we start this reopening process wolf first according to top infectious disease specialist an epidemiologist there's some reality here the virus is not going anywhere so it didn't magically disappear when we were on lockdown we have to learn how to live with it. The other thing is if you look at think Keating criteria remember. Before any state or region considered opening. They needed to show two weeks of sustained downward trend in cases which may or may not have happened yen and again. Before we go to re opened what ever that looks like we have to be able to track and identify new cases and in order to do that. We need good testing procedures in place right so despite what you just said there are still states that are reopening in areas like you time Texas rank are still seeing their cases go up so. What are the potential risks of opening too soon. Well I think we have to take a view rate down the middle hearing me and I understand that as we reopened the risks of course our people's lives and health at stake and the case is going up if that happens. To health care system obviously our hospitals could be massively overwhelmed there could be this phenomenon known as they case cliff. We're if people do get sick the hospitals are overburdened. And will not be able to adequately treat those patients who could be saved. And then if you listen to top epidemiologist. Member a flattening the curve there's a theory that if we need to backtrack. And flatten that Kerr began in might take us more effort. And we might not get it down as low as a where we started so more effort for less result basically we've been listening to you all these weeks and you always say that it's important to recognize what we don't know so what are those. Issues at this point wall. We've never been here before rates so this is really unchartered territory we don't know what this virus will do in the summer we don't know if or when or how big a possible second wave or subsequent weeds can be. And we don't really know the best time to reopen other than the fact that there's general consensus amongst public health officials. That it should be done slowly and cautiously. And with the provisions in place if you need to take a step back. You have those checks and balances available all right doctor Jan Ashton answering viewer questions in just a bit.

