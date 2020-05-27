Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 27, 2020

Some of the major developments were tracking right now confirmed cases of covet nineteen worldwide now above five point six million with 350000. Deaths. Now more than fourteen million Americans tested. With me here's starting us off as ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan ashen doctor Jan. We've been talking about this we've heard that men are at higher risk of complications from Cody nineteen but looking more this distinction. What do we know about this gender discrepancy while we're learning more about it and we're at a stage right now Amy where we're kind of at a law all because this has been going on for a few months from now is the time to do the deep dive on the medicine so here's what we know at this point about gender differences men and women. Are at equal risk of getting infected with coated nineteen but it every age group. Men face twice the risk of death compared to women so that is a startling disparities and so then the next question is why why could that be. The theories rate now really are still of course just theories in terms of possible explanations. Number one we have to look at women does estrogen protected them compared to women. Then if you switch the perspective. A little bit is there a difference in the immune system we know that women can have a more robust immune system putting them at higher risk for autoimmune diseases. But then if you look from the male perspective do certain things with their behavior. Lake increased risk of smoking high blood pressure or hypertension does that put them at greater risk and is there an actual difference in terms of the molecular. Risk in these east to were sectors that the cold that virus attaches to. Are their places in the body in the testes for example that place man at higher risk for becoming infected all of these theories at this point what are we still need to figure out well first of all at the basic level why does Coles at nineteen affect men differently than it affects women. And then of course says you've heard me say once you identify someone a group at greater risk should the treatment be tailored differently that that's always a really important issue to address. And then he cuts the CDC has not quarterly tracked mail vs female cases and deaths. We need to see what the true rates of mail serious diseases. Furcal to nineteen and deaths compared to women all of that still to be determined parent doctor Jack.

