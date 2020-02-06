How to maintain personal resilience during crisis

More
Dr. Judith Rodin, psychologist and author of “The resilience dividend: Being strong in a world where things go wrong,” discussed how resilience is required for surviving the turbulence of the 21st cen
4:43 | 06/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to maintain personal resilience during crisis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:43","description":"Dr. Judith Rodin, psychologist and author of “The resilience dividend: Being strong in a world where things go wrong,” discussed how resilience is required for surviving the turbulence of the 21st cen","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"71022536","title":"How to maintain personal resilience during crisis","url":"/Health/video/maintain-personal-resilience-crisis-71022536"}