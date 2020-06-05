Transcript for How manufacturers of packaged goods are working to keep products on store shelves

As Americans dot com on essentials manufacturers of packaged goods are working tirelessly. To keep their products on store shelves my next guest knows a thing or two about that he is in charge of some of the most recognizable brands in the country in fact. I think there's a pretty good chance some of his products are in your pantry right now. Here to discuss his company's efforts during the pandemic is president and CEO of Campbell Soup Co. Mark Claus mark thanks for being with us and we know that sold many people are now relying. On packaged food so how do you make sure your supply chain is an affected by this crisis. Yeah thanks Jamie for having BA dot com. You know it it's a challenge you know this is a timer weak currency demand it almost unprecedented levels but. I gotta tell you I can't be more inspired. By the way to Campbell's team has really stepped up to this crisis and especially those. Are better working on our front lines. Bumps in the plants there are distribution centers even the front line sales teams. I'll have done an amazing job really answering the call. Not just running a business or ensuring that the root. Is on the shelves and in the communities. Where people really need it right now. Now as you mentioned supply important but even more important is the safety of your employees what are you doing to protect them right now. Yeah I think very early on in the process re establish some pretty rigorous protocol for our facilities and what I mean by protocol. What do we do someone's sporting symptoms are what someone in old. We're another member of our old house the virus or even if you were exposed somewhat art may have been exposed to and so. We've been very responsive. In using things like quarantine. I as a as a cool and then of course titans CNET Asia and as remove or were. That's incredible and we also know that Campbell's is giving back to the community at large as well. We partnered with beating America. We have 33 communities that we operate in and I'm really proud. The teams meet you know we provided about forty million dollars of food and money. Or perhaps even more. Armed impressive bird inspiring it is how our local employees are working together with those communities to distribute that product. I had to make sure that we're doing things like in May mask coming out of our. Our facilities like I said we've got no shortage. Are inspirational moments at a really tough situation. But is a beautiful thing to witness thank you so much for all that you were doing mark Clausen thank you for being with us today. They're saving thought.

