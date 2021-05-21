Transcript for NBA promoting vaccinations as playoffs begin

NBA playoffs are officially under way and as many team tonight fans back to the arena is there are also promoting vaccinations there. The Brooklyn nets for example have vaccination sites set up across the street from the Barclays center on game days. With Johnson is at the Barclays center with more on that and how the team is welcoming back fans highway. Diane good morning the Brooklyn nets kick off the playoffs you're Barclays center tomorrow with more than 101000 fans. Expected in the stands this'll be the biggest crowd in this arena since the pandemic began. Fans can also get vaccinated here with a chance to win free playoff tickets it's another round of incentives and another step closer to normal. I want to put basketball aside for a moment what what does it mean to the team the people who work here in this community. To be able to put thousands of fans back in this arena. You know I'll play from my own perspective talking our fans. Staff players everyone from many of us the this pandemic really became real when the NBA suspended their season back in March. And that's when we knew possibly really big is up so. I think in a similar way. The CDC and the State of New York announcing that we could reopen this building to full capacity and that as long as people were vaccinated. They didn't have to socially distance they did after where their masks. I think in many ways the return of basketball. It is a signal that there were coming up on the end of this crisis and as you mentioned there it was back in March were talking you know fourteen months ago Jackson people who work here have been through a lot since then what about on an emotional level so it's not only get to the playoffs but to say hey. This is a step closer to normal. Yeah it's a 100% step closer to normal you know and it's. We're able Lou were able to Dolly bring our fans back freezing all the workers who are here you know the people who worked in the concession stands a ticket takers center. They're so excited to be back at work so yes this is one small step we believe but an important one a symbolic one for New York City getting back can end up on honesty. New York is also jumping on the bandwagon with its backs in scratch lottery announcing prizes at the five million dollars. And this morning the White House says that is partnering up with dating apps to encourage people to get there are shots. And allowing users to showcase their vaccination status Diane RI with Johnson thanks for that.

