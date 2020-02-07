Transcript for NBA all-star advocates for mental health awareness

and me...the world's best, and possibly only, schmelier. Philadelphia. Schmear perfection. Kevin love is a five-time NBA all-star, but off the court he's become a leading voice for mental health advocacy after publicly sharing his own struggles with anxiety. He was awarded the Arthur ashe courage award at the 2020 espys. Take a look. I have a singular focus of making it to the NBA. 2012 olympic gold metal, 2016 we won the championship. I thought I could achieve myself out of it. I was in a really rough period of my life and basketball being the last pillar, had fallen. It's an accumulation. When those things add up, you have it in your mind like what's the point? That can be really scary. Kevin love is with me now. Good to see you. Congratulations. You get the Arthur ashe award. Names like Billy Jean king, ma Muhammad Ali, Nelson Mandela other recipients. What do you make of your name being on that list? I mean, as you mentioned, those names, it's just unbelievable. To even be in the same conversation as those people and what they did for advocacy and also in terms of myself, I got greeted with a warm reception, a lot of those people didn't. A lot of those people had to go through trials and tribulations and setbacks to make a difference. Is this constant work and a constant struggle working on your mental health? It completely is. It's something that I've come to terms with that I'm never going to get rid of it, but I can change my relationship with it. Whether it be anxiety and something that lives within the pit of my stomach or depression when I'm having bouts of that and I'm starting to go dark, I feel like my mind is playing tricks on me. That's finding ways to combat it and push it back and make it seem further away. The Kevin love foundation, $500,000 to UCLA's mental health efforts. What are you hoping a donation like that goes towards? The wider goal of the foundation in the first place? I think it's diagnosing, preventing, treating and research and destigmatizing. We have to continue to have tough conversations and know that everybody truly is going through something. We're focusing on both physical and emotional well-being. It's not only the mind, but it's the body as well. I've seen people with really chronic inflammation or problems throughout their body killing their brain as well. Through basketball and sports, it's been such a great teacher for me. It's had such a commonality for me as well that I've had shared experiences with teammates and people away from the court. It's allowed me to listen and learn and be more empathetic and have a growth mindset during this time. I'm talking to an NBA champion and a five-time all star. The majority of it has to do with mental health. We're not talking about basketball. I have to get one basketball question in. NBA trying to start back up in Orlando. You mentioned social justice going on right now, the pandemic is this the right time to get back on the floor? So long as it's safe and we can take care of everybody involved, I think it's going to look good for the NBA and sports fans. Kevin, I'm used to seeing you in the NBA finals. That's not happening this year. Don't know you well. I watched your story and what you've been doing from afar. I can say I'm proud of you, man. It's really been something to watch. Congratulations, Kevin. Hope to see you in an arena sooner than later. Take care, brother. Thanks, T.J.

