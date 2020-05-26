Transcript for North Carolina governor says he's prioritizing public health over politics

I want to ask you what your reaction to what the president read about the convention yesterday. And secondly when do you think you might be able to get funding it Tur Kirk for and what would you need to know automatic but as. I'm not surprised by anything that I see on Twitter. I will say that it's OK for. Political conventions to be political. But pandemic response. Cannot be. Already. We've been in talks with the RNC. About the kind of convention. That they would need Iran. And the content options that we need on the table. We're talking about something that's going to happen three months from now. And we don't know what our situation is going to be regarding of the teen in North Carolina. These are the sane kind of conversations. That were having with the Carolina Panthers. The Charlotte hornets. Harbor large Reno homers. Everybody wants to get back in action sudden. But I think everybody knows that we tactics and steps to make sure that people are protected. The cause this virus is still going to be with us in August and we're gonna have to take. Steps to protect people. We have asks RNC to present to us in writing. There are proposals. We've had discussions with them about it very limited convention all the way up. And we want to see in writing what their plans are. We asked NASCAR did do the very same thing. And NASCAR did a good job this weekend of excusing their plan. A face coverings. Social distancing. Sign age cleaning. We want this seat from the RNC what they're plans are and we have ash to submit those plans to our public health officials. They have someone hire two to advise them as well. And we look forward to use the back and forth on that we'd like to reach a resolution. That everybody can be reasonable about. That puts public health safety. The science and the facts. As the number one thing we're trying to do here so we look for today's continue conversations.

