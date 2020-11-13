Transcript for North Dakota sets new record for daily COVID-19 cases

Amber is on pace to be the worst month yet for the corona virus in the US California is now the second state to surpass one million cold cases. As more than 67000. People are currently hospitalized with Coleman in the US and with less than two weeks until Thanksgiving the mayor of Chicago is now issuing a stay at home advisory. Urging people not to gather of the holidays. Nearly every state is seeing a prolonged increase in daily and recorded cases and North Dakota is one of several states hitting a record number of daily cases yesterday each. Stephen bock in the mayor of Bismarck, North Dakota joins me now for more on this a Merrimack and good morning thanks for being here. Were you think you're. At a county here and has one of the highest rates of infection in North Dakota it's one thing one we report numbers but how are you seeing that impact on a day to day basis. Nor are they were genre now centrum and that's fourteens and it will narrow margin on. Originally upon any rate which asked Carter. Early county is say an eighteen point seven seed North Dakota. Were 21%. On an article number we carry out. There's others are Charlie's. But are fourteen year rolling out virtually all his thirteen points or so that's where we're trying to pick up on lower that number because as long as we can she had number. Below the fourteen rolling average would. At least she won't have a handle on it. So this week north Dakota's governor send code positive health care workers can keep caring for patients. If they're asymptomatic because hospital staff aren't such high demand there have you had to resort to that in your hospitals. Yeah slowly armed men to I'm meeting regularly or local health providers are one of the things and we're seeing and not just. In early county in North Dakota and around the country it is. It's past the issue when we're dealing with spears and your cases. And what were running shoe Beers. Often so. There's flexibility to more hospital grounds. Our in his bed shortage when it comes won't error in New York health providers or running into is staffing issue because Yasser getting. And when they have to quarantine and have to be out we're really running up against gambit. Out of balance the health providers with. The needs of the community. And a few weeks ago White House Kobe task force doctor Deborah Burks slammed North Dakota last lack of masking usage nasty and after that you posed. A mask mandate is that helping. Com. We don't have a masked man in place we strongly advised. In. All the people will do the right thing right situation. Opt for the right reasons. Part of the problem putting a master NBA in our situation is. In horsemen issues are room. It's unenforceable on the jar bureaucracy. So asking people you're great things the right reasons it is due out by CBS at this time. I think according to do any masks mandate that would. Make it different settings complete governors are and he McGuire and his BM a blanket across entire state. All right Bismarck, North Dakota mayor Steve buck and we appreciate your time today thank you. Think you.

