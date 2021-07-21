Transcript for NYC health care workers required to get vaccinated or tested weekly

The mayor now going to require New York City health and hospital and police either. Submits that weekly testing or sell their vaccination status in this could be a preview. At how we see this any treat other unions other city employees moving forward now citywide. 70% of hospital workers public and private have their vaccine. But when you break it down by Borough nearly 40% of workers in the Bronx Brooklyn. At Staten Island are still unvaccinated the lowest vaccination rates in the Bronx and in Brooklyn health care workers. War some of the first in the country to be eligible for the vaccine NN New York that included 450000. Public and private. Hospital workers this comes this demanding coming as a mayor continues to push back against massed mandates saying that they will discourage vaccination. Somehow or having a national dialogue that has become insane. Judy we have the solution to this thing that is killing so many people and how is now threatening once again. Our ability for people make a living why is this hard just go get vaccinated. Yeah all the mayor expected to speak more on this today in you can hear. The change in his talent on people heeding those vaccines he says this is. Arab we're hearing that this is more than a mandatory testing policy. Then hey at vaccination requirements policy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.