NYC hotel offers free rooms to doctors and nurses

The Four Seasons hotel opened its doors to accommodate medical professionals after long shifts fighting the novel coronavirus.
0:21 | 03/26/20

Transcript for NYC hotel offers free rooms to doctors and nurses
Four seasons hotel in New York is now offering free rooms that doctors and nurses. It saves them from a long commute home after their eighteen hour shifts and they can do it and lecture in style. Yeah and first responders and hospital workers across the country are also getting the star treatment from Starbucks free coffee. Through May third.

