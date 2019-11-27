Transcript for Opioid overdoses, alcohol abuse and suicide driving lower life expectancy in US

Let us some disturbing news about life expectancy in the United States its once again on the decline in average lifespan is now just over 78 years. Experts blame suicides obesity and drug overdoses among people in middle age. Meanwhile federal prosecutors are now reportedly pursuing criminal charges against companies that make hope you'll Lloyd's. Prosecutors want to know of drug companies intentionally allowed the painkillers to flood into communities. The Wall Street Journal reports they're using a law that's typically used to prosecute drug dealers.

