Transcript for What parents should really do about kids who are picky eaters

The eagle battle of child verses broccoli has disrupted dinnertime in household everywhere. Many of us grew up not allowed to leave the table until our plates were glean. But a new study shows that the fights and did Eric. Are not really helping kids long term. The kids in the study were ages two to six prime time for refusing greens. When parents pressured the picky eaters to eat. The study shows that kids did not grow and healthier raped and did not stop being picky experts tell us that while babies eat frequently and triple their weight in the first year of life. It's normal freight toddlers appetite to slow and for them to start telling us what they like. So what do you do with your toddlers choices are making dinner difficult experts say keep eating as a family as much as you can. Fight the urge to make a separate meal and given healthy options to choose from remember a child's relationship with food develops early in life. With this medical minute I'm Stephanie dramas ABC news.

