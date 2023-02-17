Patel It Like It Is: Should you still get the Covid-19 booster?

Plus, when you should seek medical attention for a fever, and how to tell if your sugar consumption is too high.

February 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live