Patel It Like It Is: Sports season kicking into full gear

Dr. Alok Patel breaks down what you need to know about sport injuries and how to protect your kids as events ramp up this school year.

September 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live