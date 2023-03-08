Patel It Like It Is: How to spot negative effects of social media on teens

Dr. Alok Patel gives answers to viewers' questions about social media and the impact it can have on teens' mental health.

March 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live