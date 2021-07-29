-
Now Playing: Pfizer calls for 3rd shot to protect against delta variant
-
Now Playing: How booster shots could protect you against delta variant
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Pfizer data show vaccine booster shots may become necessary
-
Now Playing: Psychiatrist Dr. Janet Taylor's tips to recognize mental health trouble
-
Now Playing: Team USA Olympian tests positive for COVID
-
Now Playing: US averaging 57,000 new COVID-19 cases per day due to delta variant
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, July 28, 2021
-
Now Playing: St. Louis County doctor: ‘get a shot, get over your ignorance’
-
Now Playing: Is Russia covering up the country’s true death toll from COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 28, 2021
-
Now Playing: Doctors in high-transmission areas stuck in the middle of mask debates
-
Now Playing: Understanding Simone Biles’ mental health issues
-
Now Playing: Arkansas governor on the state’s low vaccination rate, mask mandate
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about the CDC’s latest mask guidelines
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: CDC urges masks indoors even for vaccinated Americans
-
Now Playing: Making sense of the CDC’s guidance urging masks indoors for vaccinated Americans
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Simone Biles withdraws from another Olympic event
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles withdraws from another Olympic gymnastics final