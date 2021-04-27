Pfizer requests emergency authorization for COVID vaccines for young children

ABC News’ Gio Benitez speaks with Dr. Alok Patel about Pfizer’s request for vaccine authorization for children 6 months to 5 years old.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live