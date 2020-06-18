Transcript for Phoenix mayor on steps to protect city amid coronavirus spike

year 2020 there were a lot of heros on our planet. Amy? Thank you, Kyra. Six states are now seeing a rise in coronavirus cases making them the newest hot spots. One of those states is Arizona which reported a record 2,392 new cases this Tuesday. Joining us is the mayor of Phoenix, Arizona Kate Gallego. Thank you for being with us. The dramatic uptick in covid-19 cases obviously alarming. What do you think is contributing to the surge and as mayor what are you going to do to stop the spread? Epidemiologists say our spread is most closely linked to the re-opening of Arizona and the rapid way we lifted the stay we opened more quickly than other communities and businesses such as nightclubs where you have indoor situations and close transmission situations have contributed to the spread. We are trying to do what we can at the city, whether it be masking, providing services so people can stay at home get food, essentials and using our public platform to let people know we have not defeated covid-19. That's an important message for people to remember. Employees at several Phoenix businesses have tested positive for covid-19. That's led to some restaurants halting dine-in services again. Do you foresee a second shut down? Right now we're trying to educate our residents that we have to take this seriously. Many people thought during the summer we would see lower transmission. We're setting all kinds of records. Yesterday our governor gave cities the ability to put a masking ordinance in place, which is something I enthusiastically support. We're doing more at the city to share public health information so our businesses know what they can do to protect our residents. In addition to the mask wearing mandate, the governor deployed 300 national guardsmen to help with contact tracing in your state. Is this welcome news? For your city? It is. We need our residents to be able to share and tell the people who they may have come in contact with if they have covid-19, contact tracing is important to being able to re-open successfully. We certainly appreciate your time and all your efforts there. Mayor Kate Gallego, thank you for being with us today. Thank you.

