-
Now Playing: What is Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)?
-
Now Playing: Psychiatrist stresses importance of self-care for good mental health
-
Now Playing: Cutting out 300 calories a day can help your heart, study finds
-
Now Playing: What parents should know about once-banned magnets being back on the market
-
Now Playing: What is Down syndrome?
-
Now Playing: The 6-year-old who now sees Disneyland in a whole new way
-
Now Playing: Parents hire coaches to help limit their kids' screen time
-
Now Playing: Couple sues after stranger gives birth to their child after fertility center mix-up
-
Now Playing: Girl who beat rare bone marrow disorder is now fighting bone cancer
-
Now Playing: Parents arrested for failing to take 1-year-old to doctor after liver transplant
-
Now Playing: Patient with inherited eye disease on moment she learned of new revolutionary option
-
Now Playing: Wendy Williams reveals she has lymphedema
-
Now Playing: Baby born from womb of a dead donor for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Take your workout to the beach with this fun sand workout
-
Now Playing: Giving up alcohol linked to mental health boost in women
-
Now Playing: Republican-led states head to court to argue Obamacare is 'unconstitutional'
-
Now Playing: Family fights for screening that could have saved son from muscle-wasting disease
-
Now Playing: NYPD announces new policy after 4 recent police suicides
-
Now Playing: Popular acne drug linked to depression in teens: Study
-
Now Playing: Some eye drops sold at Walmart, Walgreens recalled