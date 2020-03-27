Residents in Vancouver cheer, clap and bang pots and pans to support medical workers

More
People around the world have been showing their appreciation for medical workers.
3:00 | 03/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Residents in Vancouver cheer, clap and bang pots and pans to support medical workers
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"People around the world have been showing their appreciation for medical workers. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69841254","title":"Residents in Vancouver cheer, clap and bang pots and pans to support medical workers","url":"/Health/video/residents-vancouver-cheer-clap-bang-pots-pans-support-69841254"}