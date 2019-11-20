Seattle Children's Hospital linked to multiple mold-related deaths

More
The hospital's CEO revealed that five more patients have died from a mold infection since 2001.
1:36 | 11/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Seattle Children's Hospital linked to multiple mold-related deaths

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"The hospital's CEO revealed that five more patients have died from a mold infection since 2001.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"67171721","title":"Seattle Children's Hospital linked to multiple mold-related deaths","url":"/Health/video/seattle-childrens-hospital-linked-multiple-mold-related-deaths-67171721"}