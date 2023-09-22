Surgeon general on new COVID vaccine rollout

ABCNL's Elizabeth Schulze sits with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and our panel to discuss the resurgence of COVID and the new booster shot.

September 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live