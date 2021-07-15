Transcript for Surgeon general warns COVID-19 misinformation prolongs pandemic, puts lives at risk

And Kobe cases are on the rise as a delta bury it sweeps through the country hospitals say patients are coming in younger. And sicker than before in her new concerns now about unvaccinated kids the CDC is predicting an increase in nationwide hospital emissions over the next month. With Johnson has the latest. This morning the highly contagious tilts a variant gripping the nation. Positive Kobe cases across the country rising nearly 87%. Since mid June in Los Angeles cases are up 500%. Over the past month. Cedars Sinai hospital reporting a seven fold increase in cove it hospitalizations. In two weeks. Health officials say the majority of those patients are unvaccinated. 2240 year old. The rapid rise of the delta variant now putting an urgent focus on children. Those under twelve still not eligible for a vaccine health officials in Utah where there are no mandatory covad protocols in place. Saying they investigated outbreaks at ten different summer camps in one week. She is perhaps a glimpse of what's. Order displayed her wit. Basically two and seven children in Mississippi are being treated in icy use including one younger than a year old two of the children on ventilator some health experts say they are seeing more severe symptoms in children who test positive for the delta variant I suspect that's right because this delta Barrett is imparting a lol. More severe illness in the pediatric population than those earlier strains that were circulating but for one family and Arkansas a hopeful development. Thirteen year old Tyre hospitalized with co fed is getting taken off a ventilator. We're going to be eighty way you're there every day at 38 in her. Back here in New York City officials say more than nine B 8% of those who were hospitalized or died from Kobe this year were not fully vaccinated. Diane away wishing cayenne all of those patients speedy recovery. And assert a jet surgeon general is warning Americans about the quote urgent threat of health misinformation. Amid stalling vaccination rates. He marries says misinformation has prolonged the pandemic and the lives at risk by sewing mistrust. And causing people to reject public health measures ABC's medical ensure production John Brownstein joins me now for more on men's. Back to Branson where's this misinformation coming from and how much of vaccine hesitancy is fueled by that. I think this is a very big deal aren't did this all taking place really social media we actually studied misinformation almost like there are angels used to track how fire spreads from person to person or rumors spread fears of Hillary and you look at social media you'll see how all this mission racial these rumors really can create miss tryouts and really if the Danish scene after and so that's why the surgeon general dispersant advisory. It really makes you recognize how big deal let's say he's rumors flourish in Gary's part relations of course there's reasonable mistrust of the government perished especially when you look at racial disparities but there's also political by the bush submits advisories really question. To think about the current Haitian public health great using technology from yet in GG these conversations about where we need to be each pulp informing. How professionals and organizations. Need to be taking keys in bar next how. How those conversations. And check. Across really have to keep some responsibility you're law and really do a better job dealing with all businesses creation that is happening in music and arts. In the meantime -- people at home due to try to ensure that they are not taken by so this misinformation. Yeah it's a good question you ask for bombarded with information any age we have to recognize crews sent units and parishioners fish nor colleague or family member you know do you see how much being all the information should be east kind of judgment this is so hard to top tier primary care provider out of position Irish are so much good science out there I understand it's hard triage clinched you really have to go to a trusted individuals her thinking about should science rather than you don't need each someone who's just citing you don't misinformation so hard to deal with and I hope that this advisory shouldn't do better job are giving these fools. Two organizations two hall. Professionals Chu Carroll has this information. And we talked about how the delta variant seems to be affecting younger populations more than previous strains of Kobe. Now seven children in Mississippi are being treated NIC news how concerning is that. Well I knew I had pediatric colossal children's and you know this is concerned any time we had kids in your eyes you always catch this concern about change and Kobe yes see you know you looked at the same impact. Is it all they have risk and dirt two kids in Mississippi until later. We don't know what I underlying conditions that this just tells you that he noticed arts is British journalist. And mitigated in many cases because of low vaccination rates know the delta bearish is incredibly tense that I don't know it's more deadly severe any issue such as long as you aren't so it's sort of so quickly you're gonna force they have kids that gets. So this is bar you don't surround them push to be clear especially younger kids don't have access and Ian bush. And your kids need to be Tina's answer. Is especially nasty change endure this session yes you have to search. And so how might the delta Varian affect plans for children to go back to school on the follow specially in areas that low vaccination rates could we see. Policies change in plans change. You know I think this is a big open question besides he's he came out with some guidance or council is what they said it's you know it's not a one size fits hall you know beat its. It's cleaner really changed pending on what's happening with doctor Parrish here any community and this is why of course not. He need different depending on reports of your vaccinated or her orange chiefs as we have to look at how. Being each community to make decisions about how. Britain's serious slows you said all along has says no social distancing. English improved ventilation. Staying. In the state like Vermont has remained little changed rates you know kids and are going to be able to have a more normal school year with less layers of protection. In states like Mississippi and Arkansas Q how. It's no stretch and you know that there's some elaborate short and they're gonna happen you know more interventions and lady she those kids say pencil. There's also a back and forth in Tennessee now or whether the state health commissioner ordered officials there not to acknowledge that August. Is national immunization awareness month as they usually do it they have in the past. I just 38% of the State's population has been fully vaccinated as far below the rest of the country. I just how much due outreach campaigns like this really matter. I didn't dear huge and in this in the name of the game now we don't done away with the mass vaccination sites. It's the ground digging Digi key people or she hoards of this vaccine and so. You just he level is everything that we want to be doing so while we're here English I did tests used at least we aren't singles against what we think about public health perspective. Just as keys is really rising and you know that it is he's really live in terms of our nation RJH I personally feel that a failure on the part of people Tennessee right. Public health he's encouraging bush our nation in every way possible. We know that teens who don't get back. They are at greater risk of hostile nation adopt so I really think you need to reconsider how we're thinking about education public about how. Coated letter to the broad range of vaccines that are sold or purchase. And we should say that the Tennessee L commissioners now pushing back saying they do intend. To acknowledge that August is national immunization awareness month ABC's medical contributor doctor John Brownstein and we appreciate your analysis is always thank you. Thank you so much.

