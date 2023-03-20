Texas mother forced to carry nonviable pregnancy to term due to abortion bans

Kylie Beaton's second child was diagnosed with alobar holoprosencephaly, a brain-development condition in which a fetus's brain does not divide into two hemispheres.

March 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live