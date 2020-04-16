Transcript for Trump announces 'opening up America again'

This is an ABC news special report. Now reported George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon when coming on here right now because president Chavez in the White House briefing room announcing his guidelines for states to consider. As they were to re open businesses and schools in their states let's listen. Countries. Based on the latest data our team of experts now agrees that we can begin the next front. In our war. Which we are calling. Opening up America again. And that's what we're doing we're opening up our country. We have to do that America wants to be open and Americans want to be open. As I've said for some time now a national shutdown is not a sustainable long term solution. To preserve the health of our citizens we must also preserve the health. And functioning of our economy. Over the long haul you can't do one without the other cannot be done. To keep vital supply James earning. He's changed have to be. Taken care of so delicately. It delicate the balance is delicate. We want to know. Deliver food and medical supply. We must have a working economy. And we want to get it back. Very very quickly. And that's what's going to happen. I believe it will boom. A prolonged lockdown combined where they force economic depression. What are flicked an immense and wide ranging troll on public health. This includes a sharper eyes and drug abuse. Alcohol abuse suicide. Heart disease. And many the dimensions of physical and mental well being. Moreover many patients have put it needed medical care or halt. Creating entirely new hazards for public health. A country has suffered the world has suffered 100. And 84 other countries have suffers. Therefore my administration is issuing new federal guidelines that will allow governors to take a phased in deliberate approach. To re opening. There individual states. I dealt with them now a long time. And we've had a great relationship. Democrat Republican and the relationship has been good this strategy is based on hard. Verifiable data. I want to thank doctor Burks for her incredible leadership in crafting these guidelines. In consultation with scientists. Experts. And medical professionals across government. Doctor Burks will explain the guidelines in more detail in a few moments. And doctor fact she has been absolutely terrific we've all work together. And we've worked together well. They are interest it in the health of our country. And we're all interest and in the viability and making us truly great again. We took the greatest. Economy. In the history of the world and we closed. In order to win this war. And we're in the process of winning it now. Our approach outlines three phases and restoring our economic life. We are not opening. All at once. But one careful step at a time. And some states will be able to open up sooner than others some states. Are. Not in the kind of trouble that others. Are in. Now that we have passed the peak in new cases. We're. Starting. Our life again we starting. Rejuvenation. Of our economy again. In a safe and structured. And very responsible fashion. Our strategy will continue to protect senior citizens and other. Vulnerable populations while allowing military. And there. The groups of incredibly talented people. To go about their real business and the business is supposed to be. Hard at work you're doing and nobody does it better our military is the greatest anywhere in the world and we're so thankful. For what they've done. Healthy Americans. Will now be able to return to work as conditions on the ground they'll. Instead of a blanket shut down we will pursue it focus on sheltering the highest risk individuals so important. We're establishing. Clear scientific metric and benchmarks on testing. New case growth and hospital capacity. That must be met before advancing to each day is. And that's each phase specifically. In the reopening. Of our country. This is a gradual process says the caseload and a state continues to go down restrictions can continue to be eased and come off. Throughout the process citizens will continue to be called upon to use all of there. Weapons in this war. Vigorous hygiene. Keller work in when possible staying at home if you feel sick. Maintaining social distance sanitizing. Commonly used surfaces. And being highly conscious. Of their surroundings. Those are our weapons and they're very powerful weapons indeed. Governors will be empowered to Taylor and approach. That meets the diverse circumstances. Of their own states. Every state is very different. They're all beautiful we love a mall but they're very very different. If they need to remain closed we will allow them to do that. And if they believe it is time to reopen we will provide them the freedom and guidance to accomplish that task and very very quickly. Depending on what they want to do. We are also encouraging states to work together to harmonize their regional. Efforts. We'll have numerous. Cases where states have worked and will be working very very closely together. As we reopen. We know that there will be continued hardships and challenges ahead. Our goal will be to quickly identify and address any outbreaks. And put them out. Rapidly. If the virus returns in the fall. As some scientists think it may. Possibly. These guidelines will ensure that our country. Is up and running so that we can likewise. Put it out quickly. At the heart of our strategy is the vital role of medical research especially for. Therapies that will significantly improve outcomes. For high risk patients. And reduce the need for urgent care. This will be tremendously valuable in allowing life to eventually returned to normal. At least 35 clinical trials are already under way including. Anti viral therapies immune therapies. And blood therapies in the form of convalescent plasma. You've all heard about. Some of these. Events and some of these therapies. They've come a long way. What's been done in the last four weeks is incredible. We will also continue to expand our testing capacity. We have now completed more than 3.5. Million tests. By far the most anywhere in the world. Areas of our country that have been hot spots have done much more testing. 18 per capita basis. Then South Korea we've done more than South Korea and South Korea is that a good job but we've done more. We will continue to work with governors to advise them on how to conduct both surveillance in diagnostic testing. We have now distributed over 600000. At bit ID now point of care diagnostic tests. These are tests. That are done on site. And within five minutes you know the answer. Positive or negative. In recent days we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of tests performed by hospitals. And academic institutions with more than 120000. Tests recently reported. In a single day far more than any country in the world has ever been able to do. And our numbers are actually going up. As these new and better testing solutions come on line we're seeing this additional capacity reflected in the numbers. For this reason the number of tests first processed in commercial laboratories. Has dropped from approximately 100000. To roughly 75000. Test over the last week. The reason it drought this because we have so many other tests and we don't even have to go through the laboratories. But the laboratories have tremendous additional capacity. And states feel free to use that capacity. Some in the media falsely reported this as a bad thing when in fact it is a great thing. Because it indicates that the states are moving to faster more local testing solutions including on the spot tests. So this drop in the utilization of commercial laboratories. Is an affirmation that testing. Which is at an all time high. Is. Growing. At a historic rate. In other words. The leverage Jersey gray. But now we have forms of testing. That are much quicker much better and we don't have to use the laboratories but they're there and they have a great capacity to do the work. As doctor Burks has been. Advising our governors for weeks we continue to have an excess testing capacity of one million tests per week available for use at our. Capabilities are growing every single day especially with the new tests. That are coming onto the market rapidly. As we begin a science based reopening. We must be extra vigilant and blocking the foreign entry of the virus from abroad. Border control travel restrictions and other limitations on an entry a more important than ever. To keep the virus in check and allow Americans to get back to work. The sacrifices. Our citizens have made in this time of crisis will be remembered. Studied honored and praised for generations to come. We're really all working together. Democrat. Republican. Conservative liberal we're all working together. This is not about parties this is about our country. Now the American people are ready to rise to the occasion once again. They are ready to show the world once more that Americans can defeat any challenger. Together we will rebuild this land that we love. We will reclaim the magnificent destiny that we share. And we will carry our nation forward. To new heights of greatness and glory. I would now like to ask vice president. Mike Pence president trump there saying the country's past that peak new infections of the most infections. Says it's time to get the economy moving again in a safe and structured way. Laying out his new guidelines for states to follow. As they consider that want to bring in our analysts right now starting with Tom Bonser former Homeland Security director for president trumpet and tunnel we see here's three phases. Four states to follow the first phase begins after they can show infections going down for fourteen days explain what happens. Yes so these so called Keating criteria George are meant to make sure that there are some standard floor. That we don't have some states that opened prematurely in an effect all the rest of us so that floor and that process really has two components to it. It's it's instruction that should look very familiar to most public health officials. It is to look for the trend in the curve that's what we do with the comment influenza every year you were a look for that curve not just flattening. And and not necessarily getting to the bottom before going back down so we're looking for people to be on the other side of this roller coaster curve being on their way down. And the second part is to make sure then that when you are on that downward curve he's got the capacity to handle any new cases and by Handel I mean. Test them quickly with different testing standards testing anybody this insect. And then immediately doing that contact tracing to isolate them. So the purpose of the first half is to let us know when you've got a downward trend and the purpose of that second half is to make sure you've got the capacity. To cut off her stymie any second wave that might revisit. So Tom based on their base in Tikrit killing scene right there could be any of the states. Meet the credit here right now showing downward trajectory for fourteen days. Yes so on the first half of that who you know trending that I can watch and see with data. A number of states I'd say a lot of states I don't want to necessarily go on air with which states should open and be the definitive source on this but. The numbers states in the west and midwest. Have enough you know track records show that they've not only gone on the downward side of this curve. But they've been there for awhile and so you know I'll risk it and say you tough for example. A number of others Montana North Dakota Wyoming. They've got. Data sent that they can show. Meet that first criteria that's the skating criteria that would I don't know there will be up to them to demonstrate is whether they then have a plan. And out a number of tests and a contact tracing solution that would allow them to nip any second wave in the bud but I suspect. That if they do they'll be some of the first states and localities to come back on line. It's a critical appointments right there wondering that the doctor Jan have conduct doctor action you need to have that testing capacity. Need to have that contact tracing capacity. In place to vent with the president was talking about there in his remarks if hotspots develop again a second wave comes. It exactly so it's about testing and tracing and there's still a lot of logistics to be worked out George is to how that will be implemented. The accuracy of those testing how the contact tracing will occur and we do expect the cases to go up someone as these social distancing measures. Are relaxed and as areas re open. The key will be how quickly we respond to those cases going up and George. There are some at this epidemiologist. Who issue a strong word of court cautioned that if these cases go up significantly. It will take us. More aggressive efforts. More resource is to get it back down and we may not to be able to get it back. As low as we are right now so all of this is to be determined. And which is why you have to have such a great testing capacity and bring Rebecca Jarvis Rebecca Jarvis and keep his economics correspondent. This of course comes on the day the presence has yet to get Americans back to work. We learn another and another more than five million Americans. Lost their jobs of the last week twenty million over the last month. Jerks us rate the numbers are staggering 22 million people have lost their jobs in the last four weeks in America and that wipes out all of the gains. Of the last decade in terms of jobs since the financial price says. And I've talked to a number of companies that are also thinking this through not just. What the directives from government will be but what had they will be directing their own employees to do going forward Starbucks for example is putting together a dashboard where they're looking at this data real time George. Location where you have a the president putting out new guidelines for states to follow as they consider. Reopening America our coverage continues and he seemed like news life and world news tonight with David Muir he's coming right up. This has been a special report. From ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.