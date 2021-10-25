US needs to 'double, if not triple' testing: Medical expert

ABC News' Deirdre Bolton speaks with Dr. Alok Patel of Stanford Children’s Medical Center amid rising cases of the omicron variant heading into an expected winter surge.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live