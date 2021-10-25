US education secretary discusses new COVID testing push in schools

ABC News' Andrew Dymburt speaks with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on school COVID testing efforts after the FDA's Pfizer vaccine approval for kids aged 5 to 11.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live