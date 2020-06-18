Transcript for Utah tribal COVID-19 relief founder provides essential items to Utah’s tribes

have been hit especially hard by covid-19 with significant challenges like food and water insecurity battling covid-19 has been even more difficult leaving many tribes in crisis. Joining us now is someone working tirelessly to help these communities through her organization Utah tribal covid-19 relief. Thank you for being with us, Heather. You're actually a navajo tribe member. You have family living on the reservation. Tell us how everyone is doing. It's still a really dire situation. The numbers on navajo nations surpassed 6,600. The deaths surpassed 300. It's something we're really concerned about. Personally we have many family members we're worried about. That's what prompted this group. It was a growing problem and we wanted to help. Tell us what you've done. Your organization, Utah tribal covid-19 relief, what have been able to do? We're in partnership with different states and organizations. We're providing relief to all eight Utah federally recognized tribes. We're focusing specifically on navajo to give extra attention because of the growing cases and the dire need they have. We're doing monetary donations and being a connecter. When someone has something unique, like generators, we connect them with other people to make sure the resources are utilized. You recently took a trip to make that in-person donation drop offs. Tell us what that experience was like. Give us a sense of how much has been donated. It was really quite emotional for me. We had small expectations when we started. We set a goal of $10,000 and maybe being able to send a couple truck loads down to the navajo reservation. We've collected almost $40,000 and well over 19,000 pounds of items. We had about 45 planes flying down to navajo mountain. The response was overwhelming in the best way possible. It is a beautiful thing to see. We see your emotion. We feel it with you. Thank you for all you are doing. We certainly appreciate your time today. Wishing you the best. Thank you. Time for final thoughts and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.