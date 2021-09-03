Transcript for Your Voice: Americans react to new CDC guidelines for vaccinated people

Wait being lifted I have a 93 your dad sound. That's that's been had been able to see the life demands it and hopefully maybe we'll take the grandsons and granddaughters. It sounds like it when optimistic again like we're heading in the right direction but it's also light. I don't want anybody to jump the gun too quickly and not for everybody else is some of the consequence. There was Hart waiting so long you know I was asked to go back into the classroom many times in hand on the for me the hard decisions and they exit I think about how. The risks vs the benefits that I don't ever get the flu shot so good getting the vaccine that night. Try to sell it gives the right thing to do. Nickname TJ and I'm so excited him high and I'd just. Details on these things have finally be getting its hands and CNN and I've not been. Candy. Well those were some of that Americans who were recently been vaccinated or more and more of us like scattered and they're reacting to the CDC's new guidelines. For people who have received their full doses of the coma nineteen vaccine all smiles excited about being able to see friends and family again soon let's check glided the into the town.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.