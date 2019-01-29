Transcript for Washington state officials declare state of emergency after measles outbreak

Officials declare a state of emergency. For the measles outbreak that continues to grow there are over 35 cases confirmed and fifty public exposed locations not gotten in is in Washington with the latest Mac. Ara Mina and those numbers you just mentioned all of those numbers in this outbreak are expected to grow largely because of those exposures. In places like the trailblazers arena the Portland airport Costco. I Ke up there a lot of people who been walking around infected in very public places and the measles is highly super contagious apparently it can linger in the air for two hours after an infected person. Has left the room obviously it still lingers on surfaces as well. And that's why so many people can catch it. But only those who have not been immunized that is the big deal here and something that now public health officials are focusing on. Many people in this community have elected not to vaccinate their children in fact is considered one of the hot spots in America. Only 78%. Of children. In schools here are I guess the ages of six to eighteen have had their second vaccination. Which really immunize is them thoroughly against the measles that is a very low number and that's why we've seen. Such a spike in the outbreak here this is a decision that parents make it's a decision that doctors here say is like. Driving without insurance because he could expose. Other people who are in you know compromise people. Who haven't been able to get. The and MR vaccine you're exposing them to measles and other diseases as well they say it's just not there now. One of the things that we are seeing is that because older X those exposures there could be dozens of people walking around who have not yet presented symptoms. That's why public health officials here expect the numbers. Of in the outbreak to grow significantly. And nationwide we've seen an uptick. Three fold uptick in the number of cases just this year over last year in New York State there been a 180 infections as well. Again these are largely in pockets of areas of people who have elected not to backs and their children their cold. Anti Baxter's they believe erroneously. According to all. Signs that we've been able to get our hands on. That somehow vaccinated your child exposes him or her to. Other diseases possibly autism. Every doctor we spoken to every peer review article says that it's simply factually in correct. They do say however that it if you do think or you think your child. Has been infected by the measles. Do not go to the emergency room you could just infect other people. Just call your doctor first and set up an appointment. I Mena thinking that.

