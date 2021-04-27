10-year-old Ukrainian girl recounts fleeing from Kharkiv

After hearing shelling in her hometown of Kharkiv, 10-year-old Annamaria Maslovska left her friends, her toys and her life in Ukraine and set off on a two-day journey with her mother to Hungary.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live