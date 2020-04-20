Transcript for 16 dead in Nova Scotia shooting rampage

It's being called Canada's deadliest shooting spree ever at least sixteen people or debt after the Rampage that started. And a small town in Nova Scotia the victims include a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer. The gunman is also dead at one point the suspect was wearing what appear to be a police uniform and driving up police cruiser. The shootings occurred at several places some homes were set on fire officials near that. Fear there may be more victims Rampage ended hours later about 55 miles away after a chase on a busy highway. She goes oh my god lock the Doris. He's here and I keep cabin window and I saw the horse he had few vehicles and there was a floor fight uniform. What guns are just. Sultan that I never ever expect to happen here this close to move home. It's it's it's scary. Very scary situation. The suspect had a business that made dentures his motive is unknown at this hour in some of the killings appear to be random. The dead officer with a 23 year veteran of the force.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.