Transcript for At least 187 dead, 300 still missing after devastating floods in Europe

At least 187. People have been killed and 300 are missing. After a flooding disaster in Europe people are still dealing with extremely dangerous conditions there as we're getting a clearer picture now. Of the devastation. German Chancellor Angela Merkel toured the damage calling it surreal and she says this is just one reason for faster action to combat climate change. Foreign correspondent Maggie Ruiz in Germany with the latest. This morning as floodwaters recede in western Germany the blues at the destruction. The death told rising to more than a 187. Killed in Germany bill jumped 300 still missing. For every when they're able. We've played everybody back into your homes swept away this medieval town and one of the hardest hit regions was cut off after the floods and is still without water and power. Floodwaters came through here they ripped apart that house that braided. Hard to fathom the force that would needed to just cut through concrete like that the took trees uprooted and tossed them onto the riverbank destroying. Everything the town there is no completely cut off. So long and that they added. This man tells us he was barely able to escape to is proof can save his elderly mother from drowning. Now neighbors for coming together to salvage what's left. And Maggie really joins me live now from rights and Germany. Maggie what's the scene like there right now I mean we can already see it looks like there's a car buried behind you. Hey that I am I mean you can see I just. How powerful these floodwaters were we're seeing this all over this region and they ripped through here they. It tore up this road tore through payment date. Snap to nearby bridges made of concrete this car you see behind me was a flipped on its side we've seen trucks flipped on top of each other. These are the conditions that rescue crews are up against right now vacancies in the recovery team working behind me. If it's hard to even let me get to some of these areas still because roads look like vistas of the vast devastation and again Diane. It's it's hard to almost comprehend how water. Can create a scene like that we've been standing in front of it all day and I still really can't wrap my mind around it and it's not isolated to here we have seen scene after scene like this. And also be aftermath. He has almost hard to walk down streets in some of these towns because people haven't making piles. Of their belongings that are just covered in mud soaked through completely ruined. Outside of their homes and it just shows you a little long road ahead they have for cleanup that looks more like the aftermath of an earthquake sent a flood in Maggie some of these towns have been almost completely washed away so. How are residents they're coping. They had ever visited awareness particularly hard hit towns as the region where more than a 110 people alone died just in this region and that talent you saw. It's an old medieval town we talked a lot of people Daniel at first they were. Just in shock could they say they couldn't even imagine to be linked as the water I came up six feet tall down those cobblestone streets just. Ruining everything destroying everything in that town. And now the last two days have been all about. Cleanup trying to make some sense of their town in and we saw the neighbors coming together. Washing the cobblestone streets in south high heels on high heels of all of their belongings 'cause a lot of people now just still in shock trying to put one foot in front of the other but. Noted we're also starting to see that turning to anger a lot of people even out here today have stopped just thinking neighbor German media wanting. To get on camera and speak to the government asking why don't they have more health why is it neighbors helping neighbors. You know people are angry they want to know why they weren't warned what more could have been done to save lives so I think as other recovery continues and people start to clean up big this kid people asking more and more questions as well understandable Maggie really there in Germany thanks Maggie.

