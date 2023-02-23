2 cats rescued from building set for demolition in Turkey

The demolition of a severely earthquake-damaged building in Turkey turned into a rescue operation when two cats were spotted inside. Both cats were reunited with their owners.

February 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live