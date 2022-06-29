ABC News Live: Ukraine fighting to liberate Kherson from Russia

Plus, the Department of Justice set aside some “attorney-client privileged’ information in the Mar-a-Lago documents, and President Biden travels to Pennsylvania to discuss police reform.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live