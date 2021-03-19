Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Paris enters monthlong lockdown after surge of COVID cases

Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update we're learning more about the victims in the shooting spree. At three Atlanta area's five's Emily tan was the owner of young's agent massage parlor she was killed one day before her fiftieth birthday. Meanwhile police are also sharing his surveillance video from outside one of the spy and they say shows the suspect. Now charged with eight counts of murder. Six of those eight victims were Asian women and now president Biden and vice president terrorists are heading to Georgia today where they will meet with Asian American lawmakers and leaders. President Biden says he expects to hit his goal of 100 million common vaccines administered. Six weeks ahead of his first hundred days in office but doctor Anthony fat use urging Americans to keep wearing masks and taking precautions. War he says we could face and a fourth waves. If we pulled that prematurely. Or we may trigger another surge in that would really set us back to. Now that warning comes as Paris goes back under a months long lockdown after a surgeon in cases there. France reported more than 35000 infections in the past 24 hours alone. And a murder trial of the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd will continue as scheduled. After the judge ruled against a delay and change of venue. Two jurors were dismissed yesterday after they said they heard about that 27 million dollar settlement the city of Los Angeles reached with the family of George Floyd. And conceded they can no longer be impartial. ABC news' live we'll have a gavel to gavel coverage of the show than trial once testimony begins cents on Monday. March 29 right here on ABC news lives. And a rise in anti Asian violence. Is leading to not conversation about Asian American representation in the media and pop culture. For trails and American movies and TV shows have contributed to narrow negative stereotypes. In a pilgrim has more. It's a press okay. And you'll still from wrong guy wins people think of Asians scenes from Hollywood favorites often come to mind. Stove. Very often the first and NBC we will look each other argument is that have been impressed in this by the media because and so many scenes from films like Austin Powers to. I honestly think. And if eight sixteenths and mean girls coach Carr. Train packed professionally negative stereotypes of Asian American. And it's this scene from full metal jacket that has permeated American culture like few others and even. I think I'm those words used repeatedly. In movies. And TV shows. And Asian women often portrayed in Hollywood as sex workers who. Either dominate dresses like this scene in billions. Or more submissive like the women in the massage parlors in rush hour two. Frazier men their Kong fu masters. For nerds with no social skills command. Do math and frequently the punch liners instead of the hero. But don't you can't stake anything but it's what Hollywood chooses not to use Asian actors and actresses for Asian characters. That the repercussions are the most damaging a vault and maybe next time you can decide he's got her. In this scene from Breakfast at Tiffany's Mickey Rooney plays an Asian may yet. That the blow up. He speaks with an exit his eyelids taped wearing a buck teeth. But even more recent examples like that David in the great wall Tim White actors playing the eight. She heroes that I think is at the crux of this for Asians we're seeking. More than just representational receiving agency one ambulance tell our stories and show our characters in all of our. Are slender and complexity because that's what it takes for people to actually see us as people. In recent years we see no breakthrough of new Asian movies a shift to a new era. Movies like crazy rich agent the knotty and here aside Paris and which became the first foreign language film to win best picture at the. Oscars. We're seeing more more Asian Americans and those rules and seeing 1 morning Americans who are active if you are I think Asian Americans are our. Kind of taking charter run destiny. That's what really makes me feel optimistic. The Motion Picture Association does it condemns all forms of races and it is committed to diversifying the pipeline as well as roles both in front. And behind the cameras. In my conversations and Asian Americans over the last several days and weeks it's the stereotypes. That are so damaging. Reducing people to an idea and that may or may not be true. Instead of actually seeing them for who they are Diane. So important even pilgrim thanks for that I. And public transportation systems across the country are getting a new lifeline after taking a major financial hit during a pandemic. President Biden stimulus package includes the largest amount of federal aid ever for public transit so what does transportation look like a year into the pandemic. And what has changed for commuters across the country ABC news transportation correspondent you mini test has more. It was a year ago. When cities and states essentially came to a standstill. Lockdown is changing the way we live and movements. Public transportation especially took a beating ridership dropped to record lows nearly 80% less than 2019. A projected financial loss of at least 39 billion dollars over the next several years. But even as people return to work and lock downs or lifted ridership is still down many of those who once relied on public transit. Haven't come back. I. Pall over it and I T specialist in Philadelphia. Is returning to that every day commute on Phillies public transit. And all throughout the pandemic essential workers kept getting to work using public transit. Now we BC news live is taking you on their journey. Darren Lewis in Seattle makes a 77 mile trip to Puerto Angeli is for his job as a transit and public mobility consultant. Just popped up were glass curtain down on the train at the University of Washington. Golf great strain had here's pioneer square and now it is the third leg sure my commute. The very right which look favorite part. Route 4340. Minutes. Coach bill in the fourth and final throw him on the ferry terminal right. In Detroit Donald Stuckey who is trying to make ends meet in a struggling economy. He juggles two jobs and grad school using the bus and ride share apps to get through his day. Bit different here so the problem platinum mouth is. These two buses. Lineman here. A lot of times the drivers Lori. Although the problem is there's. They need to start finish straight we've citizen bus sitting there is very likely to they're gonna make don't want those blades. Headed back the other way. People are shocked to realize how low arm. That extends. That day and he accepted that Nicole had exposure risk that I am in my job and I understand this is not easy to manage this. But. I felt. I was struggling city gent basic information that I needed and wanted to it's make my works interagency. There's a beer at the unknown we don't know. What we're going to be up against so Monroe. While most public transportation systems have mask and social distancing policies in place. Brings school teacher in Dallas shows us how not everyone follows those rules. I'm on my way around wearing them down. I mean they get they didn't fumble and you need all. Meaning that driver right now is now wearing a mask it doesn't have rarely last. Ingraham yeah it could take years for employment numbers to rise to pre pandemic levels. Less people going to work means public transit will keep taking that financial hits. Real ridership during the height of the pandemic her fervor almost here now has been down almost 90% decrease could levels. And her bus service was approaching 70% reduction. So significant impact in terms of ridership then I equates to revenue loss he rather abruptly lose an almost two million dollars a day in revenue. Experts now sounding the alarm saying such a dramatic loss in revenue could lead to a cut in serviced. And investments funding repairs and maintenance the Biden administration's stimulus package offering some relief for now. This is the most important thing that could happen to execute whose dollars so now we can play in for the future. Start to build out ridership and get biography for your past. Okay fast formula get vaccinated right here good night. You can't say no we're rise in this. And that's about it. So we'll Reuters return will service be cut who's gonna pay year old. These are all questions we just can't answer right now and neither can public transit agencies because it. I have no way to forecast what's gonna happen over the next several months but no doubt about it we're following right here Diane. All right human needs has thanks for that. And tens of millions of dollars are being spent on digital only art when we come back we'll explain what these so called non fungible tokens are. And what's behind the NFT craze. Welcome back did and are sold as an FTs are non fungible tokens in the latest trends sweeping the Internet it's a new way to buy and sell works of art are surely in digital form. And it's all part of an investing explosion that's taken off during a pandemic so what's behind the latest craze here's ABC's Deidre Bolton. Oh yeah. It looks like when your artwork sells for 69 million dollars and begin. We need digital artists here to this day. The worker called every day's the first 5000 d.s is a collage of all the images that the artist known as beep ball has posted online since 2007. This digital creations sold last week for a record amounts in the ninth fungible token or an FT market. Did she is our air and digital collectibles or digital creations are images. Or studios. Were in our nation's. You can't hear you and enjoy and the Internet but if you want to claim ownership rob. You need only its digital record. Don't use digital records you buy in and a team. On one of the number Wenatchee. Plans. For digital creators such as Mike we Coleman AK aid people. This is a way to monetize their contents. Like never before both horror and T I had never sold he's from more than a hundred because again there wasn't always this outlets are you print it out and make representatives out why. People weren't dangerous Eddie and let I want manages it and it either. We Minas more than she million followers on instead Graham where his work bill popularity. Ends in the past few months he had sold some pieces to the same buyer but for less than a tenth of the price. It's definitely yen and they're not sure roller coast and something I didn't expect suspects is a digital artists on now. Your auctions and collectors and this is not being visual artist. This market is moving so quickly in big numbers. Last month a work called neon cat sold for more than 500000. Dollars or 300 theory and a digital currency that many see as a competitor to decline. Digital. Collectibles and digital art Giffords and because they live on the Internet. Anyone can she now and anyone can enjoy them in order to our own a digital mobile and entities worker in. This phenomenon is moving to digital visual arts music and sports mark acts. The Kings of Leon are releasing an NFT only outlook Jack Dorsey selling his first tweet on Twitter. Singular moments like this dunk by LeBron James were sold online as a treating card would be. The idea collectible as has always been a very physical you had. Comic books that you VW how are the nine year while I would eat it is meant to be entirely digital. An anti business is like NBA top shots are trying to bring those physical collectibles into the digital world with the marketplace for NBA highlights. Any top shot is a great collector and experience and so for basketball fans this. The greatest way to kind of put together a collection. Should be no content that's really showing your fan dumb and that you truly alone should know why highlight when you can watch online for free. You can go and look at the Mona Lisa and take a picture of it but you don't own them police. Sue who's dying these entities hype surroundings. Or they got more popular last year but. This year the links or didn't in the recent sale that makes people the third highest paid living artist the buyer is medic Colvin. Previously handers sitting him but today ain't identifying himself as 32 year old B Nash seemed to race and originally from Indiana and leaving in Singapore. I've lived and could total since 2013. Floats so I think it's it says expedience or time I've lived through the blows now I. I mean mood runs in all public some downs and an ultra would I Miller school of Michael go. Cinder racing and his business partners say they've invested around 170 million dollars into an FTs and that the origin of their wealth comes from crypto investments. BR one of the largest actually did not just in the deed try and. I just wish you the leaders produced he says he got good people work as an investment but that's only part of the reason. He says he was captivated by its narrative. It is if you book immunity consistently. Fought fight thousand is. Criminals somewhere I don't buy that process tonight I'm an enormous. GT disappoint and it. Said. Fire your share now renting to sign an 8630. And we be just. I don't see you dancing under harping. I don't know if I wanted to learn to going near this greatly dislike common germ and that crown jewel could also potentially pay dividends for being ashes portfolio. During his sale of Beatles art work she shares in a trip to currency he started dean roughly 51 million dollars in value. No he says he plans on holding on to his stakes long term. He also warns that those looking to make a quick buck could regret it. If reminded solely for the upside. It could read into this because I feel like mine defense those subtleties and t.'s. Will not order value ends like any potential double it could. I think if we had a dollar throughout human history at the time that someone sent out this is an. You that your car will never be saying that people. It is a Bible. And and and people will be according. To our assets legs. Thousands or millions of dollars and that almost an hour were no meeting on Jan. My thanks indeed a molten for the uninteresting report. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC newsletter is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis of see back here at 3 PM eastern when time ran for the breaks down.

