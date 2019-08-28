Transcript for Amazon fires create respiratory issues for people of Brazil

We turn to another global crisis the Amazon rain forests still ablaze with fire is raging and now. Another concern those fires from the lungs of the earth adds it's called. Is causing problems in the lungs of the Brazilian people respiratory issues from lingering smoke from over 80000 fires. This year so mad gunman is on the ground in compo gran de Brazil with more Matt. Hey Kimberly. It rained a little bit over night here and it kind of dampen the fires in this area along the Bolivian Brazilian border but. Still it's gonna take a lot more rain you can see how dry it is around this here. And the rainy season is. Still a couple of months away that's the only thing not firefighters not tankers that he's going to be able to put out these tens of thousands of fires. Burning in Brazil right now no one of the things that. Has been so frustrating to people who care about the Amazon in the punt and although these incredibly important natural preserves in this country. And in Bolivia Peru and Ecuador. He's the bickering between president also naral of Brazil. And European leaders have balsa narrow. Lashing out eight Europe after pledged 42 million dollars to help in the firefight saying that he didn't like the way. That the money was being offered accusing. French president buying a Lecrone. Colonialism. By the way. The money was offered and his people say well maybe that money would be better served to re forest in parts. Of Europe. That has been going back and forth. As climate scientists here in Brazil are really concerned. That the continuance of these fires is gonna put parts of Brazil passed the tipping point that some of these areas that have been Faris for millennia in the Laney up. Will permanently change in to Savannah because the dry season will last longer it will be hotter. And drier consequently it'll be utterly change the weather patterns in parts of Brazil that is a massive concern for folks here and something else that people are now starting to worry about is that he is the air they're breathing. We were in this area called the cool room bar right along the Bolivian Brazilian border we saw these massive fires complexes of fires. Hard to tell if it was up one massive fire or hundreds of fires setting up plumes of smoke. Thousands and thousands of feet in the air. This ninth here's that we were flying over this area with. Estimated that we were alone looking about a million burned acres right along that Bolivian and Brazilian border you can only imagine out of smoke put out and in parts of Brazil. Clinics and hospitals are reporting. Double or more than double the amount of respiratory problems for children because of all of this smoke and that is something that Brazil is also going to have to contend with. We've been out here for number days also. Brazil has said it's deployed 44000 troops. We haven't seen a single won the vast majority of firefighters who are out here trying to protect villages or really essential places or places they can get to. Those are all volunteers most of the time just working with. Not Mattson will look like floor mats on the end of long poles and these craters though like bugs prayers to try to dampen the fire. That's pretty much the sum total of firefighting capacity that we seen on the ground in four days Kimberly. I read Matt thank you still so unbelievable to see those images.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.