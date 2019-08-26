Transcript for Amazon rainforest continues to burn at record rates

We begin in the Amazon rainforest the lungs of the world as it's called and it's still burning at record rates over 80000 buyers. This year so far one cannot. And imagine the wildlife in the indigenous people it's affecting and you reminder that Amazon forest provides 20%. Of all the oxygen or on this planet a global crisis indeed in our Matt Gutman. Is right there Matt. And Kimberly and outside cool Bob Brazil's what the fields we've seen just off a main road. That's burned now this what may have been caused but some of throwing cigarette out a parked vehicle also seen so many. Fliers that have been started by farmers across this country who were just trying to clear brush but what happens is. It's still drive this year that the fire just takes off and it goes all oil up into the mountains could see the bird in. We have won a cameraman point to those. Paul groves that have been seems that's a very typical type of treat here in this part Brazil's collect power adopt. Theme is Paul Nicholas naturally here but. We flew over this area yesterday and you know I've been covering fires for years in California some massive fires but I have never seen. Anything on this scale just the Ret of the fires we flew. 200 miles out and 200 miles back in a sort of a triangle shape and everywhere we went we saw these massive. Curtains of flame these plumes of smoke rising thousands of feet in the air. This area has seen about. Three million acres burned just over the past week or two an enormous amount of land we're talking something. Basically this size. Connecticut and Rhode Island put together an enormous amount to rain destroyed now in the US. What you see as a firefighter. Either use it a truck or oppose the basically cut a line. In the ground and they're gonna try to separate the fire fires burning here and try to create. But turf so it doesn't board on the other side here in Brazil what they're trying to do is basically put out the fires in can see in this video. That they have these long poles and on the end to the polls they have these mats. And they're slapping at the Allen on the fine arts events kicking the ashes to try to put out the fire sales of these. Will look like bugs prayers and they're just. Squirting it all into the fire to try to dampen it still very simple tools here. This fire unit that we embedded with they have two trucks that are just vehicles that are not fire trucks. They don't have hoses that they carry around with them and the only way that the firefighters could communicate I'm sorry I laughed. Was by cell phone but there's no cell phone reception here's that they're literally asking each other where they are. We're asking locals if they've seen their mates. Out there in the field so. Very hard going out there still has deployed about 44000 troops out here. Not to this spot we haven't seen any around here don't exactly know where these troops bit ago we've also seen. Air assets deployed but they're very very few of them certainly not enough to cover. He massive amounts of fire we are talking about. Devastation that it's massive in scale and also of global importance you know. Brazil produces an estimated 20% of the world's oxygen. And there is concern that if these fires aren't somehow control that. There is even more damage to the Amazon. That it might have an effect on global temperature but certainly the biodiversity incredible biodiversity. In this country now. The US prison trump have offered assistance others as well so far Brazil's president has said we got this error control thank you. But no thank you. What's clear from big from talking to the experts here in the ground bill now to firefighting is going to be able to stop this only mother nature but the rainy season. He still months away we're gonna see a lot more of this fire and that's kind of dryness. Before this gets any better Kimberly. Unbelievable Matt thank you so much for the update.

