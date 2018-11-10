Transcript for American, Russian bound for ISS make emergency landing after rocket malfunction

Launched Meehan has been issued 76. Pilot for three. Two. One engine turboprop. Engines that have brought it now and there is it lift off of these silly use MS. Tint to the International Space Station carrying Nikkei in Alexio chin and to the orbital complex. His give his knee Kane's first. Time she left that wants to spank my legs Buchanan's segment. It's. Hot yeah. It's like win well look I'm dean. Hearing could her stage performance for the silliest. Delivering 930000. Pounds of thrust from its four boosters and single engine. In the first stage of Sony's measures sixty pound feet and link the 24 feet in diameter and it's burning liquid fuel for the first two minutes and six seconds a flight. GM and help our quarterly elderly and well. Monday. So use MS ten crew. NASA national Anthony Kane and rose Kosmas cosmonauts Alexio chin. Have been in contact now with the rescue forces that are on their way to the leading sign that the slowing used. That came down at ten that was a little east of Jessica's gone and they. Landed after a contingency with today's launch which took place at 3:40 AM central time in the few. A few minutes after ad after that launch occurred we did hear. From that Russian counterparts there with an issue with booster or this or use then fled to the contingency which. Meant that the so use came back in a ballistic descent meant. They have again now landed about twenty. That kilometers east of Jeffs has gone and we are now hearing the parent communication with a rescue force this on their way to the capsule and that they are in good condition.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.