Transcript for American tourists stabbed in Amsterdam train station

Turning overseas now we may know the motive of the man who stabbed to American tourists in Amsterdam over the weekend ABC's James Longman has apparently yes. Hi Harry out. I'm Saddam central station where. On Friday with a knife stuck to American tourists and he's treating it as a terror attack we've come back. Because it any more information about just what happened this is assay is I'm central station at the station that services. The whole of Europe trains take tourists across the continent and it will took place right hand. Police noticed I'm looking a little bit suspicious they approached him which point he. Put out a knife that he was carrying within. And stabbed randomly people who were closest to him they happen to be those who Americans who it's and they listed in online game that is information hills police moved in. Very very quickly. Training that comes on him shut it down injuring him and he ended up. Just hit on definitely wasn't killed he was taken away to the hospital poll by the questioning and we've seen these sort of left attacks. Four across here but actually they. There are as many as that how things happen if they do remain a problem because often the individual. Have no material links to jihadist networks in the Middle East and that is no real way. All of preventing them all predicting that in on this occasion the peacock is very quickly. The terror threat I can't have not been race area.

