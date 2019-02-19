Transcript for American woman in ISIS wants to come home

Meanwhile in Alabama a mother is begging for a second chance after leaving the University of Alabama Birmingham to join crisis in Syria. Now she says that she was brainwashed. And she wants to come back home James Longman has her story changed. US led coalition forces are hedging place at two completely wiping out. Licensed territory. From hand in Syria is is the final days if you like of the how to fate be. Threat remains because many eyes despite visits on the state have now kind of melted back into the general population by parents Syria and in your the US. Defense Department says for example 20000 of them perhaps. Still remain at large of the territory they once held is on the brink of being re capped it. But amongst these stories of those who are fleeing ices territories where a hearing one of a young American mother and aim is put down more fun not she is 24. And she is in a refugee count with an eighteen month old son. She's speaking out. She's saying that she regrets ever having traveled here to. To Syria she left Alabama for years ago hands when she was in the Islamic state the so called Islamic state she's been a lot of time on line. Spreading hatred. And propaganda as one of the Maine tossed solve. Foreign nationals. Cage in Syria when they were inside the Islamic state to try to get others to join them and when the fun it was paid she was a big part of that process. In one tweet she urged people to rent trucks and drive over veterans and patriots doing during. Memorial Day parade so it Rudy wells bloodthirsty stuff but now she says. She is repentance and she wants desperately to come I've been in a statement exclusively obtained. By ABC news she says. When I left the Syria I was naive angry and an arrogant young woman I thought but I understood my religious beliefs. Michael I had good friends I stopped listening to my family and those who care about me and that was a big mistake. The terrible effects of war changed me. Seeing bloodshed up close change me. Motherhood has changed me. She is the only American woman on the states to be in that capped. And the United States how the policy of repatriating. American to have found have been NIC is controlled territory say it is hyped the hops that she will come back the United States. He faced justice there is a wider issue here. Over 15100 far nicest women and that and that children and not count and many countries do not want to bring their nationals time. That worried that they all going to be able to find the burden of proof that they need to be able to try to mean UK courts. Belgian courts for example and they think that justice here in the region. Will be back this. So that is an ongoing part of the fallout. The defeat of crisis in Syria. James I'm an ABC news Syria.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.