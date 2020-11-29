Aquarium welcomes new baby gentoo penguins

More
The penguins have been monitored and weighed daily at the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium in Australia.
1:21 | 11/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aquarium welcomes new baby gentoo penguins
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"The penguins have been monitored and weighed daily at the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium in Australia. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74452887","title":"Aquarium welcomes new baby gentoo penguins","url":"/International/video/aquarium-welcomes-baby-gentoo-penguins-74452887"}