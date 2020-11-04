Artist paints depictions of the spreading novel coronavirus

A Basra-based artist is spending her time under lockdown in Iraq to paint depictions of the spreading novel coronavirus, in an effort to express her support of the front line workers in the pandemic.
1:00 | 04/11/20

