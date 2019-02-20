Authorities warn public to stay away from Popocatepetl volcano

More
Authorities warned the public to stay away from the Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico due to the risk of falling ballistic fragments, amid continued eruptions of steam and gas.
0:37 | 02/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities warn public to stay away from Popocatepetl volcano
Yeah. And we'll. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61191200,"title":"Authorities warn public to stay away from Popocatepetl volcano","duration":"0:37","description":"Authorities warned the public to stay away from the Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico due to the risk of falling ballistic fragments, amid continued eruptions of steam and gas.","url":"/International/video/authorities-warn-public-stay-popocatpetl-volcano-61191200","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.