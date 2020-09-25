Baby alpaca and penguin chicks are newest additions to Peru zoo

More
Lima's Parque de Leyendas zoo welcomed them after the recent hatching of two penguin chicks and the birth of a baby alpaca.
0:34 | 09/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby alpaca and penguin chicks are newest additions to Peru zoo
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"Lima's Parque de Leyendas zoo welcomed them after the recent hatching of two penguin chicks and the birth of a baby alpaca. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73244637","title":"Baby alpaca and penguin chicks are newest additions to Peru zoo","url":"/International/video/baby-alpaca-penguin-chicks-newest-additions-peru-zoo-73244637"}