-
Now Playing: Mobile app could help Inuit people hunt, navigate climate change
-
Now Playing: Baseball-sized hailstones leave holes in roof of home
-
Now Playing: Rescue crews touch down to recover remaining volcano victims
-
Now Playing: Landslide election victory for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
-
Now Playing: A new tribute for the late Peter Jennings
-
Now Playing: Polls close in the UK after high-stakes election
-
Now Playing: New Zealand officials attempt to recover the bodies of victims on White Island
-
Now Playing: Britain holds pivotal general election
-
Now Playing: Firefighters battle bushfire in Victoria
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Dec. 12, 2019
-
Now Playing: Impeachment hearings, UK votes, 737 MAX hearing: World in Photos, Dec. 12, 2019
-
Now Playing: Mother's search for missing son has led to a movement in Mexico: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Mother visits Mexican authorities hoping for updates on missing son's case: Part 2
-
Now Playing: High-stakes UK election to solve Brexit crisis
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ looks back at 2019’s biggest stories and best moments
-
Now Playing: Debris from Chilean plane may have been found: Authorities
-
Now Playing: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson brings dog to polling station on election day
-
Now Playing: 'Highly volatile' New Zealand volcano poses threat in search for missing
-
Now Playing: Greta Thunberg is Time Magazine’s Person of the Year
-
Now Playing: Greenland ice sheet melting at alarming rate