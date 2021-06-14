Transcript for Biden holds news conference at NATO summit

Much of their country is returning to normal. And are economic growth is leading the world and the number cases and deaths are dropping dramatically. But there's still too many lives be lost. We're still averaging a last seven days the loss of 370. Deaths per day. Traders semi death that significantly lower. Then at the peak. Of this crisis. But is still a real tragedy. We're approaching this sad milestone. Almost 600000. Lost lives. Because of cove in nineteen America. My heart goes out to all those. Who've lost a loved one. I know that. Black hole that seems to consume even chills up your chest. When you lose someone was close to view endured. That's why continue to say to America. If you've not been vaccinated. Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated as soon as possible we have plenty vaccination. Plenty of sites. We have more work to do to beat this virus. And now is not the time let our guard down. So please. Please get vaccinated as soon as possible. They had enough pain. Enough penny. Folks I know. It's. After 930 Brussels time 9:30 PM and I'm still in NATO. Hero excited about that I know. But I had a chance to meet with several leaders. Recently. And I've had calls from others. It's bad in credibly productive day here. I just finished reading the prisoner on Turkey. Or in a positive and productive meeting. Much of it one on one. Bridge detailed discussions about how to proceed on a number of the number of issues. Our two countries. Have big agendas. Our teams are gonna continue our discussions and I'm confident. We'll make real progress. With Turkey in the United States. But now I want to thank secretary. General stole murder. For leading. A very successful. NATO summit today. I had the honor of leading off the discussion. Today. Among the thirty nations. I pointed out that we're facing. Once in a century global health crisis. The same time the democratic values. And under girder alliance are under increasing pressure. Both internally and externally. Russia and China are both seeking to drive a wedge and our transatlantic solidarity and we're seeing an increase in malicious cyber activity. But our alliance is still strong foundation. On which we can our collective security in our shared prosperity. Can continue to be built. And I made a point to make clear that the US commitment to article five. Of the NATO treaty. His rock solid. And unshakable. It's as sacred commitment. To NATO. NATO stand together. That's how we've met every other threatened past. It's our greatest stress. As we meet our challenges of the future and our many. And every one. Ever out of that room today understood the shared appreciation. Quite frankly that America is back. We talked about Russia's aggressive acts that pose a threat to NATO and our collective security. That's why I met with the Bucharest non. Eastern flank allies in advance of this summit today also met with the leaders of the three Baltic States a stony aloud from Lithuania. I shared and our allies out conveyed to present what I'll convey to President Putin. But I'm not looking for conflict of Russia. But they we will respond to Russia continues as harmful activities. The world will not fail to defend. The trans Atlantic alliance. Were stand up for democratic values. As allies we also affirmed our continued support. For the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We agreed to keep consulting closely on nuclear deterrence. Arms control. And strategic stability. There is a strong consensus in the room. On the leaders. In that meeting on Afghanistan. Our troops are coming home. Horry agrees that our diplomatic economic and humanitarian commitment. For the Afghan people. And our support for Afghan national defenses security forces will endure. I welcomes. Our allies and partners to recognize. A counterterrorism. Counterterrorism Ebbers must continue. To ensure that. Afghanistan never again becomes a Kate as safe haven. For attacks on our countries. It is we take on terrorist networks in the Middle East and Africa. I'm deeply gratified. Fed astle alliance. We adopted a far reaching plan to make sure NATO can meet the challenges that we face today and in the future not yesterday. The NATO 2030 agenda. And that we agreed to fully resource that agenda. The last time NATO put together strategic plan was back in 2010. When Russia was kissed considered a partner. In China wasn't even mentioned. We talked about the long term systemic challenges the Chinese activities post to our collective security today. We agreed to do more to enhance the resilience of our. Critical infrastructures around the world including trusted telecommunications providers. Supply chains. Energy networks. We agreed to enhance our cooperation. Whether our democratic partners in the in the Pacific. To meet challenges that exist there. We also endorsed a new cyber defense policy. Meadows first. In the past seven years to improve the collective ability to defend against counter threats. From state and non state actors. Against our networks and are critical infrastructure. We adopted. A climate security action plan. Or seven years ago people thought we would never would do. For reducing emissions. From NATO installations and adapt and to the security risks of climate change while keeping a sharp. Very very sharp run our ability to deter and defend against threats. And finally. We agree that among the most Tim Horton shared missions. There's renewing it is strengthening. The resilience of our democracies. I'd point out we have to prove to the world to our own people. That democracy can still prevail. Against the challenges of our time. And deliver for the needs more people. Rep to root out corruption. Besides his off are strapped. Guard against those who would stoke hatred and division for political gain is phony populism. Invest in strengthening institutions that underpins safeguard our cherished democratic values such as well as protecting the free press. And independent judiciary which. All of those were on the agenda. That's how approve the democracy and that our alliance. Can still prevail against the challenges of our time. Deliver for the needs. And the needs of our people. This is going to be looked at. 25 years from now is whether or not we stepped up to the challenge. There's as a lot of lot of ought autocracy that are counting down. Then being able to move more rapidly. Successfully. Never complicated world democracies can. Nor conclude we're gonna prove them wrong. And now I'm happy to take some questions. Cecilia Vega of ABC. Thank you so much sir good evening. You mentioned your sit down with Vladimir couldn't. And and Russian aggression can open your conversation stared back to ask you two questions of finance that France. Is it your sense walking into this meeting that Americans back home shouldn't expect much in terms of an outcome. Could you provide some specifics on what a successful meeting would look like she you are there going to be specific concessions. You want food and to make the most if you might my follow up right now you've met Vladimir Putin before. What have you learned about him that informs how you approach to sit down with him. And what's your mindset walking into a meeting with a former KGB agent who use that has no soul. I tell you all that when it's over. Look. I've been doing this a long time. The last thing anymore would do. Is negotiate in front of the world press. And argued approach a critical meeting. Where is another adversary and or someone who could be an adversary. So last thing I'm going to do when I will tell you this. I'm going to make clear. To president Truman. That. There are areas where we can cooperate. If he chooses. And if he chooses not to cooperate. An axe. In a way that he has in the past relative to cyber security and some other activities. Then we will respond. We are responding com. There need not be we should decide where it's on our mutual interest in the interest of the world to cooperate. To see if we can do that. And areas where we don't agree. Making clear with the red lines are. I have met with him. He's bright. He's tough. And I have found that. She is a as they say. We used to play ball a worthy adversary. But the fact is that. I'll be happy to talk review when it's over not before. About what the discussion more detail. Nancy quarter CBS. Thank you Mr. President I also have two questions about Vladimir prudent the first is. Have any of the world leaders you've met with this week expressed concern that by meeting with. President food and this early in your presidency that it'll look like you're rewarding him. What's your second question. The section the second question is what it will mean for the US Russia relationship if alexion a volley. Were to die or be killed in prison. Every. World leader here as a member NATO. But spoke today in most ever mentioned and thanked me. For meeting. With prudent. Every single one. That's spoken I think you're probably about ten or twelve the spoke to it. Saying they were happy. That I did that. No I was going to do that and they thought it was thoroughly appropriate that I do. And I discusses of them about. Which all in the open about what they thought was important from their perspective. And what they thought was. Not important. And so the interesting thing is. I know and I'm not being critical of the Dresser really mean this give my word. But generically you all thought it was byte median too soon. I have found a world leader who doesn't think it's not soon and I'm and is just didn't just soon enough. Every one and I've spoken to. Privately. And publicly doesn't mean there aren't some out there but that's not all was not likely that a head of state is gonna stand up from front 29 other heads of state and save more I'm glad you're doing this in effect. So there's a consensus. And they thank me for being willing to talk with them about. The meeting. And what I was. Were what I intended to do. So. High I haven't found any retail any reductions there may be someone but not an open today here in the media has brought privately as well. And no more all these debts. Would be another. Indications. That Russia. Has little or no intentions. Abiding by. Basic fundamental. Human rights. It would be a tragedy. It would do nothing. But hurt. Good relationships. With. The rest the world in my view came with me. Jeff sell me CNN. Surveyed and thank you. In a weekend interview Latimer prudent laughed at the suggestion that you had called him a killer is that still your beliefs are that he is a killer. And Okajima trend if you don't want to invest in certain question gee you. Believe if he does agree to cooperate. Ben what kind of challenge you find yourself and how would you ever trust him at a problem Reagan's trust but verify what you say the. Spencer the first question. I'm lasts into. May actually. Well look I mean he is made clear that. The answer is. Hi believe she is in the past. She essentially. She acknowledged that view us. There are certain things had to he would do ordered to do the look. From when I was asked that question. On air answer honestly. But it's not much of I had unarmed Arnold think it matters a whole lot in terms of this next media were about to have. The second question was. Related. We know. I'd verify first and that trust in other words everything would have to be shown to be actually current. Through this not about you know. A trustee and it's about a green. You know when we when you write. Treaties either adversaries you don't say I trust you you say this is what I expect. And if you violate the agreement humane then we didn't movie quote the treaty's off the agreements off. And I'm hoping that. That president prudent concludes that. There is some interest in terms have his own interest. In changing. The perception of the world hasn't him in terms of whether or not he will engage in. Bomb behavior that's more consistent with. What is considered to be. Appropriate behavior for head of state. Chang gearan nor should post. Thank you Mr. President. Sheering that at this meeting and earlier that the G-7 you've said several times that America's back as allies side. But a lot of us allies are themselves pretty rattled by what happened on January 6 and attempted. Overturning a viewer election. And they may still be alarmed by the continue to hold that Donald Trump has over the Republican Party. And the rise of nationalist figures like him around the world. What do you say to those Alice but had even saying to them at at these meetings about how the next president the United States can keep any promises he made. I'm saying is them through to them. It is. Watch me. I mean I'm not saying anything quite frankly I'm just going out. People as I've said before. Don't doubt that I mean what I say can they believe that I keep my commitments when I say it. I'm not making any promises to anyone that I don't believe are overwhelmingly likely be kept. I think that we're at a moment where. I mean I mean what does this way when. You may have had a different view but I think an awful lot of people thought. That. My showing enough that there. G-7 would not produce any kind of enthusiasm about American leadership and about where americorps. How I would suggest that it didn't turn out that what. I would suggest that there is say. I own. The leaders on dealing with suction NATO in the G-7. Our leaders who know. Our recent history no. Generically that character to American people. And no where in the vast center of a public stance. On Democrat republic but who we are. We're decent honorable nation. And I think that they have seen. Things happen as we have that shocked them and surprised in the could've happened. But I think they like I do believe the American people are not gonna sustained. A kind of behavior. And so by. You know I don't wanna do this is these statistics because snow though. Traces do Israelis history kinds of lies lies damn lies and statistics. But. I think it's of appropriate to say that. Two Republican Party is vastly diminished to numbers. The leadership of the Republican parties and she is fractured. And the trump going in the party is the bulk of a party. But it makes up a significant minority the American people. Now we'll see. We'll see. Hi believe that. By. A standing. She ends saying what we believe to be the case not engage he knew and then. The overwhelming hyperbole that gets engaged in by. So many today that down. We. I guess that'll expression of proof of who put it isn't easy. When we said. When I said I was going to deal with beating the virus. I was gonna focus on that and I was gonna get manage a shot and people's arms wasn't me how I isn't new the American people. I knew the kind of help I'd get from the Defense Department from police departments from. From the hospitals from from retired docs from I just know. And look how rapidly we move now we have a group of people who were whom everything from. The political rejection of the notion of taking a vaccine. To people who are simply afraid of an Angel. And everything in between we were way to go. But I never doubted that we would be able to generate the kind of support Riyadh and get so many millions of people. Step up and get vaccinated. So I think. It it is for shock and surprise. That what's happened. In terms of direct consequence of president trumps phony populism. Has this haven't. And it is disappointing. That so many of my Republican colleagues in the senate who I know no better. Have been reluctant to. Take on for example then been an investigation. Because. They're worried about the primary. But at the end of the day we've been through periods like this in American history before. Where there has been this reluctance to take a chance on your reelection. Because of the nature of your party's politics at the moment. I think this is passing not a mean easily pass and that's why it's so important. That I succeed. In my agenda. The agenda whether it's dealing with a vaccine the economy infrastructure. It's important that we demonstrate we can make progress. And continue to make progress. And I think we're going to be able to do that so. Com. As I said the proof will be and where it is you know six months from now. We're where we are but I think you're gonna see that there Lisa. That god willing are going to be making progress and is committed coalescing. A lot of Republicans particularly younger Republicans who are coming up and a party. And last question Sebastian Smith. And AFP. Thank you miss president. Ukraine wants the kid yes or no. On getting into the make some M spectrum. So what surrounds and I miss second thoughts the same question. Well well now that Russia has invaded parts Ukraine. The Fed effectively rule out Ukraine ever answering nights given that. Being in NATO would mean the US some nice things that the ten ukrainians against Russia thank you. The second question is the answer should know. The first question depends and whether they meet their criteria. The fact is they sold to clean up corruption in fact is set to meet other criteria. To get into the action plan. And so it's you know school's out on that question remains to be seen in the meantime. We will do all that we can to probe put Ukraine in a position. To be able to continue to resist Russian physical aggression. And that it will not just depend on me. Whether or not we conclude that that Ukraine can become part of NATO loomed depend on the alliance and how they vote. But I know for one thing there has to be it can be and they have to convince. And it's not easy I made a speech two years ago to the Rada. Saying. That Ukraine had an opportunity to do some this never occurred in the history of Ukraine. Actually generate a democratically. Elected. And not corrupt. Led by oligarchy east commending the region's nascent. And I pointed out to them when I made that speech that they will go down in history. As the founding fathers of Ukraine if in fact they do that. They have more to do. But does does not justify the fact they have more and do. Russia taking aggressive action he drew a dumb boss or didn't on the C. Or in any part of Ukraine. And there we're gonna put Ukraine in a position to be able maintain their physical security. Thank you all so very much our hero here so late thank you very much.

