Now Playing: Migrants rescue-ship left adrift as Italy-Malta standoff continues

Now Playing: Fight against ISIS in Syria

Now Playing: Journalist Cody Weddle released by Venezuelan authorities

Now Playing: Lightning strikes, Crufts Dog Show and a GM plant's last day: World in Photos

Now Playing: Panda chills out at the zoo

Now Playing: Across the Pond: American journalist released after being detained in Venezuela

Now Playing: Moose stomps on carport roof

Now Playing: Trump reacts to news that North Korea is rebuilding rocket site

Now Playing: Should Google ban the Absher app in Saudi Arabia?

Now Playing: Deer makes it to safety after fall into icy river

Now Playing: Fans taunt player, religious rituals and beautiful skylines: World in Photos

Now Playing: Meghan joins Prince Harry onstage in surprise appearance

Now Playing: Across the Pond: Police investigate London bomb scare

Now Playing: 3 IEDs mailed to airports, train station in London

Now Playing: Photos show North Korea rebuilding missile facility

Now Playing: Cruise ship diverts course to rescue 2 men from downed airplane

Now Playing: Panic, chaos as wind gusts cause Norwegian cruise ship to lean

Now Playing: Bombs apparently mailed from Ireland company: London authorities

Now Playing: US Customs and Border Protection releases 2019 Southwest border migration stats